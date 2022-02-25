Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

