Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.29. Approximately 10,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 367,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

