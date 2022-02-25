Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.