Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,367 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $50,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of SPG opened at $138.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.12 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

