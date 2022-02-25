Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 4,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

