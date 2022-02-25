Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMIC stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

