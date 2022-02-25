Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.33. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 2,523 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.