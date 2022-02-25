SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.41

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 8353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

