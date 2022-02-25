SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of SITE Centers worth $40,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,398,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 547,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 524,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

