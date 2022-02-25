Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Reaches $4.80 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $112,855.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.55 or 0.07088362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,643.13 or 0.99911020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048393 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

