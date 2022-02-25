Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 83,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 381,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$79.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00.
About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)
Further Reading
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.