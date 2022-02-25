Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 83,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 381,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$79.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

