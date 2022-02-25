Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$5.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.54.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.09. 320,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,263. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$4.12 and a one year high of C$5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.