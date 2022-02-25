Sleep Number Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,587,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 166,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

