Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,577. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

