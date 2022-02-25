SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of SLM worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SLM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after buying an additional 257,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after buying an additional 424,920 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

