SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $32.57. 109,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,378,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

