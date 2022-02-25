Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

