SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Up 19.2% This Week

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $351,721.42 and approximately $53.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.