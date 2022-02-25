Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.22

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.22 and traded as low as $19.54. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 36,631 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $112.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMID. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.