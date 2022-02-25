Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0196 (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $100.67 million and $602.67 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00035778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00109075 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,129,907,048 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

