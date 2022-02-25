Societe Generale Boosts Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Price Target to €228.00

Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €224.00 ($254.55) to €228.00 ($259.09) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SPSAF remained flat at $$200.00 during trading hours on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.59.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
