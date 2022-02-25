Societe Generale Increases Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €28.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Societe Generale from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 345,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.99.
Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
