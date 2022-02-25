Societe Generale Raises Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €98.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €97.00 ($110.23) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($108.52) to €97.65 ($110.97) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. 56,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

