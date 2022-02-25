Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $3.36. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 120,693 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the third quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Socket Mobile by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

