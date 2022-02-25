Soda Coin (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $26.02 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

