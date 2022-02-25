Solanium Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002724 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $64.14 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.32 or 0.06864634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,239.31 or 0.99974430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00047838 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

