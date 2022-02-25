Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 45,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 43,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$8.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Get Solarvest BioEnergy alerts:

Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.