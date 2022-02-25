SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,759,000 after acquiring an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,552,000 after buying an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $41,451,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 334,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.