Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 2%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.80. 803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

