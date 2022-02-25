SOMESING (SSX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.76 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $110.56 million and $6.76 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

