Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.36

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 10705359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

