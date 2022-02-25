Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.36

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 10705359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
SRNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $799.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
