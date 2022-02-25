Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lifted by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 3.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $55,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.