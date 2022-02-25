Sovryn (SOV) Price Tops $3.79 on Exchanges

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $79.74 million and approximately $354,751.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00009667 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.36 or 0.06971663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,968.00 or 0.99500478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00048292 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,857 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Buying and Selling Sovryn

