SP Plus Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,041,000 after buying an additional 111,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,834,000 after buying an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

