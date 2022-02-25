SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $1.17 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00108734 BTC.

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,407,726,337 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

