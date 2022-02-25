SparksPay (SPK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $17,120.44 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 244.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,065,989 coins and its circulating supply is 10,824,846 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

