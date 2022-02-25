SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 234,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.

SPAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

