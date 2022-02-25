SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 234,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.
SPAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
