SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.27

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 7511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

