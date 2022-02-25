SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,800 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

