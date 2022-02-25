SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.08

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 690518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

