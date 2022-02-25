SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 57,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,754,567 shares.The stock last traded at $475.01 and had previously closed at $472.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

