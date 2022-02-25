Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00196808 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00361155 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

