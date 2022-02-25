Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00204369 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00368805 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

