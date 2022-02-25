Spin Master (TOY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

TOY opened at C$45.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.56. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$26.05 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.82.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

