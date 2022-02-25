Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 53 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell purchased 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($170.83).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Paula Bell bought 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £125.84 ($171.14).

On Friday, December 24th, Paula Bell purchased 45 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £122.85 ($167.07).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.04. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.35) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($4.49).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

