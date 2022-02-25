Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.94 or 0.07040510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,217.62 or 0.99753547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048178 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

