Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.91 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $59.91 million and $1.60 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003469 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006951 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

