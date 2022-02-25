Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of SII stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 76,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,774. Sprott has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $993.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

