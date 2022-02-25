Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $631,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.44 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

