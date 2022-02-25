Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.